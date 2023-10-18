Israel claims Hamas rocket downed Gaza hospital

However, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour countered the Israeli prime minister's claim.

IMAGE: Children sit in the back of an ambulance at Shifa Hospital after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on October 17, 2023. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

On the attack at a hospital in Gaza, the spokesperson of Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari 'confirmed' that an analysis by the IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to al-Ahli Hospital there.

In a video message posted on social media platform X earlier today, R Adm Hagari said, 'I can confirm that an analysis by the IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, at the time it was hit.'

He said that as per intelligence sources, the Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza.

'Intelligence from a few sources indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza. This is the responsibility of Islamic Jihad that killed innocents in the hospital in Gaza,' he added.

After an explosion that struck Gaza hospital on Tuesday and killed hundreds of people, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel Defence Forces operational systems have indicated that rockets were fired by terrorists in Gaza.

Netanyahu said that intelligence from several sources revealed that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the unsuccessful rocket launch.

'An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit,' he posted on social media platform X.

'Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza,' he added.

'The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF,' Netanyahu said in another post on X.

'Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children.'

However, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour countered the Israeli prime minister's claim that Hamas was behind the attack on a Hospital in Gaza and said, "He is a liar."

The Palestinian envoy claimed that the Israeli forces hit the hospital speculating the presence of Hamas base around the premises.

"He is a liar. His digital spokesperson tweeted that Israel did the hit thinking that there was a base for Hamas around this hospital, and then he deleted that tweet. We have a copy of that tweet... Now they changed the story to try to blame the Palestinians."

He said further, "The Israeli spokesperson of the Army made a statement in which he said evacuate the hospitals...Their intention is to evacuate or hospitals will be hit and they are responsible for that crime and they cannot fabricate stories to deal with it."

Mansour in his statement held Israel accountable for the attack and demanded for immediate ceasefire.