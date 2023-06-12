News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi to hold review meet today as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Modi to hold review meet today as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 12, 2023 12:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy in the afternoon, sources said.

IMAGE: High waves crash against the beachline in Porbandar ahead of Cyclone Biporjoy's expected landfall. Photograph: PTI Photo

Fishing activities along Gujarat's south and north coasts have been suspended and authorities were evacuating people in districts by the sea in view of Biparjoy that is likely to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm, officials said on Monday.

Officials in coastal Devbhumi Dwarka said around 1,300 people have been shifted to safer places so far.

 

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department said the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' was very likely to move north-northeast and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by the June 15 noon as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kilometres per hours (kmph) gusting to 150 kmph.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Climate change has increased number of cyclones'
'Climate change has increased number of cyclones'
Cyclones are going to be a regular feature
Cyclones are going to be a regular feature
'Nothing new about cyclones in May'
'Nothing new about cyclones in May'
Biparjoy: Fishing along Guj curbed, evacuation begins
Biparjoy: Fishing along Guj curbed, evacuation begins
India's WTC loss: Are star batters past their prime?
India's WTC loss: Are star batters past their prime?
'We are not saying everybody has to pay that much'
'We are not saying everybody has to pay that much'
Adipurush's Advance Bookings Look Good
Adipurush's Advance Bookings Look Good
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Biparjoy: Fishing along Guj curbed, evacuation begins

Biparjoy: Fishing along Guj curbed, evacuation begins

'Cyclones will affect coastal regions more'

'Cyclones will affect coastal regions more'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances