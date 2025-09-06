HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi reacts to Trump's 'always friends' remark amid tariff row

Modi reacts to Trump's 'always friends' remark amid tariff row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 06, 2025 10:37 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he deeply appreciates President Donald Trump's positive assessment of India-US relations.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, DC on February 13, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Modi's comments in a social media post came hours after Trump said the US and India have a special relationship and that he will always be friends with the prime minister.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties," Modi said.

 

"India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," he said.

In Washington, Trump on Friday said, "I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi, he's a great prime minister. He's great. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment."

"But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," he said in the Oval Office.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

I'll always be friends with Modi, just don't like...: Trump
I'll always be friends with Modi, just don't like...: Trump
We get along with India very well, but...: Trump on tariff row
We get along with India very well, but...: Trump on tariff row
Trump's personal rapport with Modi gone: Former US NSA
Trump's personal rapport with Modi gone: Former US NSA
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
Does Trump Know? India, US Unite For Military Drills
Does Trump Know? India, US Unite For Military Drills

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

President Murmu greets teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan0:59

President Murmu greets teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Heavy rains breach dam in Ajmer's Boraj, houses damaged, locals protest2:17

Heavy rains breach dam in Ajmer's Boraj, houses damaged,...

Shruti Haasan Makes a Stylish Appearance at the Airport1:03

Shruti Haasan Makes a Stylish Appearance at the Airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV