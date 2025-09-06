HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » I'll always be friends with Modi, just don't like...: Trump

I'll always be friends with Modi, just don't like...: Trump

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 06, 2025 08:28 IST

x

Amid current tensions between Washington and Delhi over tariffs and purchase of Russian oil, United States President Donald Trump said India and the United States have a "special relationship" and there's nothing to worry about as the two countries "just have moments on occasion".

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Photograph: Leah Milli/Reuters

"I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi… He's a great prime minister. He's great. But I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday.

The president was responding to a question on whether he is ready to reset relations with India, as ties between the two countries continue to reel under possibly the worst phase in over two decades.

Trump also said he is "very disappointed" that India would be buying "so much oil" from Russia.

"I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, very high tariff. I get along very well with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, he's great. He was here a couple of months ago," Trump said in response to a question on his social media post that the US has lost India and Russia to China.

 

In the Truth Social post, Trump said that "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!"

Trump had also posted an old photo of Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump's post on social media came days after the bonhomie among Modi, Xi and Putin at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention.

To a question on how trade talks are going with India and other countries, Trump said, "They are going great. Other countries are doing great. We're doing great with all of them. We're upset with the European Union because of what's happening with not just Google, but with all of our big companies."

Meanwhile, Trump administration's Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, Peter Navarro, said in a post on X that India's highest tariffs cost US jobs.

"India buys Russian oil purely to profit/revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins," Navarro said.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said that Trump and his trade team are disappointed that India continues to "fund" Russia's Ukraine war.

"I think the trade team and the president are disappointed that India continues to fund Russia's Ukraine war, and hopefully it's a diplomatic issue that will have positive development soon," Hassett told reporters at the White House on Friday.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Trump says lost India, Russia to 'darkest' China; MEA says...
Trump says lost India, Russia to 'darkest' China; MEA says...
We get along with India very well, but...: Trump on tariff row
We get along with India very well, but...: Trump on tariff row
Trump renews tariff warning as Modi meets Putin, Xi
Trump renews tariff warning as Modi meets Putin, Xi
Imposed tariffs on India for...: Trump admin tells SC
Imposed tariffs on India for...: Trump admin tells SC
Trump's ego can't be allowed to harm India-US ties: Experts
Trump's ego can't be allowed to harm India-US ties: Experts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

President Murmu greets teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan0:59

President Murmu greets teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Heavy rains breach dam in Ajmer's Boraj, houses damaged, locals protest2:17

Heavy rains breach dam in Ajmer's Boraj, houses damaged,...

Ananya Dazzles in a Black Dress0:55

Ananya Dazzles in a Black Dress

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV