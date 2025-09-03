HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » We get along with India very well, but...: Trump on tariff row

We get along with India very well, but...: Trump on tariff row

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 03, 2025 09:21 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump said America gets along with India very well but the relationship was "one-sided" for many years since New Delhi was charging Washington "tremendous tariffs".

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump said that for many years, the relationship between India and US was it was "one-sided". Photograph: @WhiteHouse/X

"No, we get along with India very well," Trump said in the White House on Tuesday in response to a question on whether he is considering taking away some of the tariffs imposed on India.

He said that for many years, the relationship between India and US was it was "one-sided" and that changed when he assumed office.

"India was charging us tremendous tariffs, about the highest in the world," Trump said adding that the US was therefore not doing much business with India.

 

"But they were doing business with us because we weren't charging them, foolishly, we weren't charging them," he said adding that India was pouring its products into the US.

"They'd send it in, pour it into our country. Therefore it wouldn't be made here, which is a negative, but we would not send in anything because they were charging us 100% tariffs," Trump said.

The US President cited the example of the Harley Davidson motorcycles, saying the company couldn't sell into India because there was a 200% tariff on a motorcycle. "So what happens? Harley Davidson went to India and built a motorcycle plant, and now they don't have to pay tariffs, same thing as us."

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Trump threw away ties with India for ....: US ex-NSA Sullivan
Trump threw away ties with India for ....: US ex-NSA Sullivan
Trump's 'personal pique' behind tariffs on India: Report
Trump's 'personal pique' behind tariffs on India: Report
'Trump Has Shredded Decades Of Efforts'
'Trump Has Shredded Decades Of Efforts'
'Trump's policies alienated India, pushed it towards China'
'Trump's policies alienated India, pushed it towards China'
Trump's ego can't be allowed to harm India-US ties: Experts
Trump's ego can't be allowed to harm India-US ties: Experts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Social Are We?

webstory image 2

Sadhana's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

7 Wonderfully Charming Indian Dolls

VIDEOS

Bihar BJP Chief in Tears as PM Reacts to Abusive Slogans for His Mother1:03

Bihar BJP Chief in Tears as PM Reacts to Abusive Slogans...

Relentless monsoon rain floods residential areas in Ludhiana 1:08

Relentless monsoon rain floods residential areas in...

Anant Ambani offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja1:52

Anant Ambani offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV