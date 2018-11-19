Modi, Rahul, others pay tribute to Indira Gandhi

November 19, 2018 13:05 IST

IMAGE: Former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her 101st birth anniversary on Monday. Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several other political leaders paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 101st birth anniversary on Monday.

'Tributes to India's former Prime Minister, Mrs Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary,' Modi tweeted.

United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari and former prime minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the city.

Congress leaders from Rajasthan and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot remembered Indira Gandhi and said her contribution towards nation-building was ‘immense’.

‘Paying tributes and homage to former PM Smt Indira Gandhi ji on her birth anniversary. Her contribution towards nation-building was immense. Her great love for the country and dedication towards the welfare of people would always be an inspiration,’ Gehlot tweeted.

Paying her respects to the former prime minister, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the nation should work together to keep the diversity of the country intact.

‘Homage to Indira Gandhi Ji, former Prime Minister of India, on her birth anniversary. National Integration Week begins today. As she did so whole-heartedly, let's work together to keep the spirit of 'unity in diversity' alive,’ the TMC chief tweeted.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan also tweeted his homage to the former prime minister.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala quoted Indira Gandhi and said that her contribution towards building the country cannot be forgotten.

‘I cannot understand how anyone can be an Indian and not be proud. My humble homage to Smt. Indira Gandhi who lived and died in the service of the Nation. Her immense contribution in Nation building and preserving the unity & integrity of the Nation shall always be remembered,’ he tweeted.

Indira Gandhi, often described as the 'Iron Lady of India', was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.