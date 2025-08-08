HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi, Lula push stronger India-Brazil ties after Trump's tariff blow

Modi, Lula push stronger India-Brazil ties after Trump's tariff blow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 08, 2025 01:56 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a telephone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties, the PMO said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Photograph: X@narendramodi/ANI Photo

The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods.

PM Modi and the Brazilian President also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

 

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month, it said.

Later, Modi in a post on X said, "Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone."

The two leaders "agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties", the statement said.

Building on these discussions, they reiterated their commitment to take India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US: 'India Has Taken Advantage Of Ukraine War'
US: 'India Has Taken Advantage Of Ukraine War'
Trump Taunts Modi, But India, US Still Do Business
Trump Taunts Modi, But India, US Still Do Business
Now, Trump threatens India with 'secondary sanctions'
Now, Trump threatens India with 'secondary sanctions'
Doval meets Putin, reaffirms ties with Russia amid Trump's threat
Doval meets Putin, reaffirms ties with Russia amid Trump's threat
'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs
'Will never compromise...': Modi amid Trump tariffs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Indian Sari Towns: Which Place, Which Sari

webstory image 2

Why OnePlus Nord CE 5 Is A Bargain Mid-Range Pick?

webstory image 3

10 Films Adapted From Tagore's Stories

VIDEOS

Dia Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport1:09

Dia Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport

Varanasi hit by floods as river Ganga swells4:04

Varanasi hit by floods as river Ganga swells

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi4:24

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD