Modi, Lula push stronger India-Brazil ties after Trump's tariff blow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a telephone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties, the PMO said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Photograph: X@narendramodi/ANI Photo

The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods.

PM Modi and the Brazilian President also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month, it said.

Later, Modi in a post on X said, "Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone."

The two leaders "agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties", the statement said.

Building on these discussions, they reiterated their commitment to take India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, it said.