Doval meets Putin, reaffirms ties with Russia amid Trump's threat

National security advisor Ajit Doval called on Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

A video clip shared by the Kremlin press service showed Doval shaking hands with Putin before holding the talks.

Putin warmly welcomed Doval in his Kremlin chamber.

According to sources, Doval reiterated New Delhi's commitment to continue cooperation on all fronts with Russia in spite of outside pressure.

On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Doval extended an invitation to President Putin to visit India later this year, which Putin has accepted with gratitude, they added.

During the Kremlin meeting, Doval was accompanied by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar. The meeting was also attended by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

Earlier in the day, Doval held talks with Shoigu, who said Russia is committed to further active cooperation with India to form a more just and sustainable world order and ensure the supremacy of international law.

Doval arrived here on Wednesday to hold crucial talks on bilateral energy and defence ties and to prepare the ground for President Putin's visit to India later this year.

His visit commenced on a day when US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for buying Russian oil, doubling it to 50 percent.