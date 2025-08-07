'Will never compromise...': Modi's big remark amid Trump tariffs

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 07, 2025 10:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will never compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering at the inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan 3, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

"For us, farmers' interest is the foremost priority. India will never compromise the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I believe, personally, I will have to pay the price, and I am ready for that," Modi said.

He was addressing a three-day global conference to mark the birth centenary of late renowned agri-scientist M S Swaminathan.

 

His remarks come against the backdrop of the US announcing a further increase in the tariff on Indian goods, including agricultural products, to 50 per cent.

Modi also released a commemorative coin and stamp in honour of the legendary scientist.

He was a renowned Indian geneticist and agricultural scientist, famously known as the 'father of the Green Revolution' in India for his pivotal role in transforming Indian agriculture during the 1960s by introducing high-yielding wheat varieties and modern farming techniques.

His work significantly increased food production and alleviated poverty among farmers in India.

Swaminathan was born on August 7, 1925, in Kumbakonam and passed away on September 28, 2023, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, at the age of 98.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
