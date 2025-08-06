HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi likely to visit China, first since Galwan clash

August 06, 2025 17:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Japan and China beginning around August 29, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, in Kazan on October 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the first leg of his trip, Modi is expected to visit Japan to hold annual summit talks with his Japanese counterpart.

From Japan, he is likely to travel to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

 

If the visit to China takes place, then it will be the PM's first trip to the country after the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

The SCO summit will be held from August 31 to September 1.

There is no official word on Modi's planned visit to Japan and China yet.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
