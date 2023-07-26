Modi Inaugurates G20 Centre With Puja

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi inaugurated the new India Trade Promotion Organisation complex in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with a havan and puja.

The redeveloped complex will host the G20 Summit in September.

The complex, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, spans approximately 123 acres.

The ceremony began at 10 am, followed by a felicitation of the Shramjeevis, the construction workers who built the complex.

IMAGE: Modi at the havan and puja, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi greets and felicitates the Shramjeevis, here and below.

IMAGE: The Shramjeevis get ready for a photograph with Modi.

IMAGE: Modi poses for the photograph with the Shramjeevis.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com