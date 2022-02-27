News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi holds high-level meeting on Ukraine, evacuation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 27, 2022 22:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis in New Delhi on February 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was part of the meeting which was also attended by top government officials.

Modi presided over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the state assembly polls.

 

A large number of Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country.

India has begun evacuating them, and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.

Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
