News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dissatisfied with India's position: Ukrainian envoy

Dissatisfied with India's position: Ukrainian envoy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 24, 2022 16:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ukraine is 'deeply dissatisfied' with India's position on the crisis arising out of Russian military offensive, Ambassador Igor Polikha said on Thursday and sought New Delhi's support in defusing the situation.

IMAGE: People take shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

The Ukrainian ambassador said India has special relationship with Russia and it can play a more proactive role in de-escalation of the situation.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among very few leaders whom President Vladimir Putin listens to and New Delhi can use its proximity with Moscow to control the situation.

 

The envoy said Ukraine has been following India's position on the crisis and it is 'deeply dissatisfied' with it.

His comments came a day after Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power and it takes an 'independent and balanced' approach to world affairs.

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday night, India had called for 'restraint on all sides'.

It stressed that the immediate priority is 'de-escalation of tensions', taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
Putin anticipates a new regime in Kyiv
Putin anticipates a new regime in Kyiv
Ukrainian President imposes martial law
Ukrainian President imposes martial law
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Indians in Ukraine asked to remain 'wherever' they are

Indians in Ukraine asked to remain 'wherever' they are

Military op aimed at demilitarising Ukraine: Putin

Military op aimed at demilitarising Ukraine: Putin

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances