Modi: Bengal Election A Battle To Save State's Identity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserts the West Bengal election is a crucial battle to protect the state's identity, accusing the TMC government of prioritising infiltrators over the local population and neglecting tribal development.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points PM Modi claims the West Bengal election is a fight to preserve the state's identity against TMC's alleged favouritism towards infiltrators.

Modi accuses the TMC government of neglecting tribal areas for 15 years, citing lack of education, income, and irrigation.

The Prime Minister promises to expand 'Van Dhan Kendras' and promote eco-tourism in Jhargram if the BJP wins the West Bengal election.

Modi alleges TMC leaders are corrupt and extorting money, while the BJP will ensure welfare schemes reach the people.

Modi pledges financial assistance for women and girls if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal was a battle to save the state's identity, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of pursuing politics that favoured "infiltrators" over the native population.

Addressing a rally in the tribal-dominated Jhargram district ahead of the April 23, Modi alleged that the TMC wanted to form a "government of infiltrators and for infiltrators", urging voters to unite to remove it from power.

Modi's Allegations Against TMC

"This election is to save the rich heritage of this land. It is for saving the identity of Bengal. Today, there is fear of Bengal losing its identity," he said.

"The path that the TMC is treading is very dangerous. The TMC wants to form a government of infiltrators and for infiltrators. A government that will protect only the religion of infiltrators, the language of infiltrators and the customs of infiltrators, rather than those of the people of Bengal," he alleged.

Modi claimed that for such a government, the biggest obstacle would be the ordinary people of West Bengal.

"For the TMC's infiltrator government, if there is any enemy, it will be the brothers and sisters sitting here," he said.

The PM claimed resentment against the TMC government had spread across communities and regions of the state.

"Therefore, every community, every class, every region of Bengal has resolved this time, and has taken a pledge to oust this TMC government," he claimed.

Focus on Tribal Development

Sharpening the BJP's pitch in the tribal belt, Modi accused the TMC of neglecting the region despite being in power for 15 years.

"You gave 15 years to the ruthless TMC government. Fifteen years is no small amount of time. What has the TMC government given you? What have the tribal areas received? No education, no income, no medicine and no irrigation. Everything here is in dire straits," he alleged.

The PM alleged that TMC leaders were illegally occupying tribal land in several parts of the state.

Modi said 'Van Dhan Kendras', community-owned centres to train tribals for value addition to minor forest produce, would be expanded if the BJP came to power.

He said the BJP would promote homestays and eco-tourism in Jhargram, and the Centre has already taken steps to improve rail connectivity through Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains.

He, however, claimed the pace of development was being slowed by the state government.

"TMC does nothing. Therefore, BJP MLAs must be elected here. Give the BJP one chance. Allow Modi to serve you," he said.

Accusations of Corruption and Neglect

Modi accused the TMC of ignoring people's problems and of presiding over a system of corruption and extortion.

"If one has to build a house, one has to depend on TMC's syndicate. TMC MPs and MLAs are the least bothered about your problems. They are busy filling their pockets," he alleged.

Referring to complaints of erratic power supply in parts of Jhargram, he said people remained in darkness while TMC leaders prospered.

"Tell me that if electricity goes out once here, it takes days to come back. Sometimes it does not come back at all. But the hefty electricity bill surely arrives. Here you are in darkness, while the bungalows and cars of TMC leaders are shining bright," he alleged.

Modi said the BJP, if voted to power, would ensure that electricity bills became "zero" through the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

He alleged that the TMC government was not allowing the scheme to be implemented in the state, unlike neighbouring Odisha, where 60,000 families were already receiving benefits of government subsidy.

The PM also warned of action against those allegedly involved in the coal scam.

"That is why Modi has taken a pledge. Those who loot the coal here, those who keep you in darkness, will not be spared. They will be identified one by one and held to account," he said.

Promises for Women and Welfare Schemes

The prime minister also targeted the TMC on the issue of women, accusing it of betraying its slogan of "Maa, Maati, Manush".

Modi claimed the BJP had sought to ensure women's reservation from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but the TMC opposed it in Parliament.

He promised that if the BJP came to power in West Bengal, women would get Rs 36,000 financial assistance annually, girls would receive Rs 50,000 for graduation, and self-help groups would get assistance of up to Rs 20 lakh.

Modi alleged the TMC was depriving people of various welfare schemes.

"TMC is stealing your ration and free housing. The BJP will ensure that you get your ration and free housing," he said.

Appealing to voters to ensure BJP wins in every booth, he said the election was no longer merely a contest between parties but was being fought by the people of Bengal against the TMC.

West Bengal assembly elections are typically multi-phased due to the state's large population and complex political landscape. Charges of corruption and favouritism are common in Indian politics, and investigations often involve multiple agencies at the state and central levels.