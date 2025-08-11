Modi dials Zelenskyy, reaffirms India's support for Ukraine peace

Days ahead of a much-anticipated US-Russia summit on the Ukraine war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone conversation that India remains committed to making every possible contribution for an early and peaceful solution to the conflict.

IMAGE: File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York. Photograph: Courtesy @narendramodi/X

Zelenskyy complimented Modi's support for the peace efforts, but made an indirect reference to India's procurement of Russian crude oil as he called for limiting the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce Moscow's ability to "finance" the continuation of the war.

The phone conversation came ahead of the summit talks between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 to discuss ways to end the war.

"Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict," Modi said on 'X'.

"India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," he said.

Last week, India welcomed the Russia-US summit and reaffirmed Prime Minister Modi's consistent position that it is not an "era of war".

Following the phone talks, the Ukrainian president said he discussed "in detail" all important issues with Modi that included both "bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation".

"I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people," he said in a social media post.

"It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine's participation. Other formats will not deliver results," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy also noted that it is necessary to "limit the export of Russian energy", particularly oil.

"We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war," he said.

"It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow," he added.

The Ukrainian president also dropped hints at PM Modi's possible visit to New York next month to participate in the UN General Assembly.

"We agreed to plan a personal meeting in September during the UN General Assembly and to work on an exchange of visits," Zelenskyy said.

India has been consistently calling for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Modi had a phone conversation with Russian President Putin on Friday during which both leaders exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict.

"While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment, the prime minister reiterated India's consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict," an Indian readout of the conversation said.

In July last year, PM Modi travelled to Moscow and told Putin that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and peace efforts do not succeed in the midst of bombs and bullets.

The next month, Modi visited the Ukranian capital city of Kyiv and conveyed to President Zelenskyy that both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to end the war.

The prime minister had said India was on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict.