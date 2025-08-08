HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » We engage in full and frank dialogue with India: US

We engage in full and frank dialogue with India: US

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 08, 2025 08:44 IST

x

India is a strategic partner with whom the United States engages in a 'full and frank' dialogue and President Donald Trump has been very clear with New Delhi on his concerns over its purchase of Russian oil and trade imbalance with Washington, a State Department official said.

IMAGE: State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott. Photograph: Courtesy @StateDept/X

"What I can say in terms of India is that the President has been very clear in terms of the concerns he has regarding the trade imbalance, regarding the concerns he has when it comes to the purchase of Russian oil. You have seen him take action directly on that," State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said at a press briefing on Thursday.

He was responding to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit from August 31 to September 1, his first visit to the country in seven years.

"India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in a full and frank dialogue. That will continue," Pigott said, adding that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also spoken about it.

 

"Like anything in foreign policy, you are not going to align 100 per cent of the time on everything. But it is very clear. The President has been clear (about) the concerns that he has with the trade imbalance, the concerns he has with India purchasing Russian oil. He has taken action," Pigott said.

In response to another question on whether there is concern about an overall worsening in America's relationship with India and the potential for Delhi turning more towards China, Pigott stressed that this is about an 'honest, full and frank dialogue' about real concerns that this administration has, which the President has outlined very clearly and has been addressing through his actions.

"Addressing those concerns is important. That is part of what it means to have a frank dialogue," he said.

"Ultimately, this is about a frank and full dialogue, and that is what it means to advance American interests. That is what it means to really have full diplomatic dialogue with partners to address concerns that we need to see addressed," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US: 'India Has Taken Advantage Of Ukraine War'
US: 'India Has Taken Advantage Of Ukraine War'
Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan
Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan
'Trump Is Frustrated'
'Trump Is Frustrated'
India slams US tariff hike as 'unfair, unjustified'
India slams US tariff hike as 'unfair, unjustified'
Now, Trump threatens India with 'secondary sanctions'
Now, Trump threatens India with 'secondary sanctions'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Indian Sari Towns: Which Place, Which Sari

webstory image 2

Why OnePlus Nord CE 5 Is A Bargain Mid-Range Pick?

webstory image 3

6 Unique Handloom Products. They Are Not Saris

VIDEOS

Ranveer's heartwarming moment with elderly fan melts the Internet1:39

Ranveer's heartwarming moment with elderly fan melts the...

Dia Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport1:09

Dia Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport

Gujarat: Statue of Unity Goes Global1:37

Gujarat: Statue of Unity Goes Global

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD