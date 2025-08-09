HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India welcomes US-Russia meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace

August 09, 2025 22:40 IST

India on Saturday welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on August 15.

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Reuters

The ministry of external affairs spokesperson said that the meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace.

 

He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that 'This is not an era of war'.

"This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, 'This is not an era of war'," the spokesperson said.

"India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts," he added.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday, August 15, 2025, in Alaska.

The meeting is expected to focus heavily on efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump made a post on his Truth Social account.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he said.

Speaking earlier at the White House during the signing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace accord, Trump also hinted at progress on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Asked how far the negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine peace efforts had progressed, Trump replied, "We are getting very close to a deal. Working with European nations, who are terrific people and leaders, is a pleasure through NATO...In all fairness to President Zelensky, he is getting everything he needs, assuming we will get something done. I will be meeting very shortly with President Putin. It would have been sooner, but I guess there are security arrangements that unfortunately people have to make."

"...It's very complicated. But we're going to get some [territory] back, and we're going to get some switched. There'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both, but we'll be talking about that either later, or tomorrow," he added. 

