Modi congratulates Congress on Karnataka win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 13, 2023 18:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress for its win in the Karnataka assembly polls and wished the party best in its endeavour to fulfilling people's aspirations.

IMAGE: A supporter holds the Congress flag. Photograph: ANI Photo

'I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come,' he said in another tweet.

 

The Congress is headed to a big win as it won 126 seats and was leading in 10 more in the elections to the 224-member assembly.

Print this article
