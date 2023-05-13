News
Bommai ministers fall like nine pins before Congress sweep

Bommai ministers fall like nine pins before Congress sweep

Source: PTI
May 13, 2023 17:08 IST
Several ministers of the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government, and the assembly speaker, lost the elections, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

IMAGE: Basavaraj Bommai speaks to the media, concedes defeat in the Karnataka assembly election, May 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

They include B Sriramulu, K Sudhakar, J C Madhuswamy, Govind Karjol, M T B Nagaraj and K C Narayana Gowda aside from Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

 

Kageri lost to Bhimanna Naik of the Congress in Sirsi seat. Sriramulu, the transport minister, was defeated by B Nagendra of the Congress in Ballari by nearly 29,300 votes.

Health Minister K Sudhakar lost to Pradeep Eshwar (Congress) in Chikkaballapura while Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Maduswamy was defeated by C B Suresh Babu of JD-S in Chikkanayakanahalli.

Source: PTI
 
