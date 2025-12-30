HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi condoles Khaleda Zia's death, recalls 2015 meeting

Modi condoles Khaleda Zia's death, recalls 2015 meeting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2025 11:30 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sadness over the death of his former Bangladesh counterpart Khaleda Zia, saying her contributions towards the development of the neighbouring country, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered.

Photograph: Courtesy @narendramodi/X

'Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss,' Modi wrote on X.

'I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace,' he said.

 

The three-time prime minister of Bangladesh breathed her last early Tuesday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. She was 80.

Zia, the first female prime minister of Bangladesh, played a major role in restoring democracy in the country after a period of tumultuous military rule. She went on to dominate the country's politics for decades.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh's first woman PM Khaleda Zia passes away
Bangladesh's first woman PM Khaleda Zia passes away
How Khaleda Zia rose to dominate Bangladesh's politics
How Khaleda Zia rose to dominate Bangladesh's politics
India seeks thorough probe into B'desh student's murder
India seeks thorough probe into B'desh student's murder
'Unspeakable atrocities against Hindus': Hasina slams Yunus
'Unspeakable atrocities against Hindus': Hasina slams Yunus
'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'
'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Woman Prime Minister, Passes Away2:19

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Woman Prime Minister,...

Rekha gives a flying kiss to Amitabh Bachchan's grandson's poster2:10

Rekha gives a flying kiss to Amitabh Bachchan's...

Heavenly gate opens at Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy temple in Tallakulam1:24

Heavenly gate opens at Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO