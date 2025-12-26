HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims': Hasina slams Yunus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 26, 2025 12:25 IST

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday lashed out at the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of perpetrating 'unspeakable atrocities' against non-Muslims.

IMAGE: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during her visit to New Delhi in June 2024. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The 78-year-old Awami League leader also said that the current ruling group, which has seized power illegally, is setting 'horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death', in an apparent reference to the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh last week.

In her message on the occasion of Christmas, Hasina accused the Yunus government of interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own faiths.

 

"In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death. I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer," she said.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of Hasina government in August last year. Last week, a 25-year-old Hindu worker was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh city.

On Monday, minority groups in Bangladesh held a protest in Dhaka over the interim government's failure to prevent the persecution of minorities.

Hasina hoped that Christmas would further strengthen the existing bonds of harmony and goodwill between Christians and followers of other religions in Bangladesh.

"On this festive occasion of Christmas, I wish all Christian brothers and sisters happiness, peace, and prosperity," she said.

"May darkness give way to dawn. May Bangladesh live forever," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
