Home  » News » Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Woman PM, Passes Away

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Woman PM, Passes Away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: December 30, 2025 09:21 IST

Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia has died after a prolonged illness, her personal physician said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Khaleda Zia addresses a rally in Dhaka on February 26, 2006. Photograph: Rafiqur Rahaman/File Photo/Reuters
 

Zia, the country's first female prime minister and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, passed away at the age of 80, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Her personal physician Dr A Z M Zahid Hossain said she breathed her last early on Tuesday while receiving treatment at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

Members of her family were present at the hospital at the time of her death, including her elder son Tarique Rahman, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, their daughter Zaima Rahman.

Also present were the wife of her late younger son Arafat Rahman Coco, Syeda Shamila Rahman; Coco's two daughters Jahia Rahman and Jafia Rahman; Khaleda's younger brother Shamim Eskander and his wife Kaniz Fatema; the wife of her late brother Sayeed Eskander, Nasrin Eskander; her sister Selina Islam, among others.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was also present at the hospital.

Zia was admitted to the Evercare Hospital on November 23 for routine tests, during which doctors detected a chest infection and decided to keep her under observation.

Her condition worsened on November 27, prompting her transfer to the hospital's coronary care unit.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Professor Hossain, a member of the medical board overseeing her treatment, had described her state as 'very critical'.

Zia had been suffering from multiple complex and chronic health conditions, including liver and kidney complications, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis and infection-related problems.

As her condition deteriorated, Tarique Rahman, along with other family members, rushed to the hospital.

After 2 am, Professor Hossain told journalists outside the hospital that Zia was going through an 'extremely critical' phase.

'On behalf of her family, we are calling on the people of the country to pray to the Almighty Allah for her recovery,' he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
