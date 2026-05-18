Modi Advocates Dialogue For West Asia, Ukraine Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges peaceful resolutions to the West Asia crisis and the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, emphasising that military action alone is insufficient for lasting peace.

Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

Key Points Prime Minister Modi advocates for resolving the West Asia crisis and the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi asserts that military action alone cannot achieve lasting peace in global conflicts.

India and Norway share a commitment to a rules-based order and resolving issues through dialogue.

Modi highlights the need for reforming global institutions to address growing global challenges.

Modi expresses gratitude for Norway's support following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for a resolution of the West Asia crisis and the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, asserting that military action alone cannot achieve lasting peace.

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that focused on boosting the overall trajectory of bilateral relations.

India and Norway's Shared Beliefs

"India and Norway, both, believe in a rules-based order, dialogue, and diplomacy. We agree that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone," Modi said in his televised statement to the media.

"Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort for the early end of the conflict and for peace," he said.

Discussions on Global Challenges

Modi met Store hours after he landed in Oslo from Sweden as part of his four-nation European tour.

In his remarks, the prime minister also underlined the need for reform of the global institutions.

"We also agree on this point that reforming global institutions is essential for addressing the growing global challenges."

Commitment to Eradicating Terrorism

"And eradicating terrorism in every form from its roots is our shared commitment," he noted.

Modi also complimented Norway for its support to India following last year's Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

"I was supposed to visit Norway last year, but had to postpone that trip due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During that difficult time, Norway stood firmly with India against terrorism, demonstrating true friendship," he said.

"Today, as I visit Norway, I express my heartfelt gratitude for that solidarity," he said.

Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative

Modi also hailed Norway's decision to join the India-led Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

"As two major maritime nations, we will work together to strengthen cooperation in the marine economy, maritime security, and capacity building," he said.