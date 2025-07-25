HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi becomes 2nd longest serving PM, breaks Indira's record

Modi becomes 2nd longest serving PM, breaks Indira's record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 25, 2025 15:42 IST

x

Narendra Modi on Friday overtook Indira Gandhi to become the second longest serving prime minister of India in consecutive terms.

IMAGE: Narendra Modi is also the longest serving non-Congress PM. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Modi, officials noted, completed 4,078 days in office on Friday. Gandhi was in the office in an unbroken stint for 4,077 days, from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.

The record for the unbroken stint is held by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister. Both Modi and Nehru led their respective parties to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

 

Nehru, who remained at the helm from August 15, 1947, till his death on May 27, 1964, had an uninterrupted tenure of 6,130 days.

As an elected head of a government, in state and at the Centre, Modi already enjoys the longest stint.

He became Gujarat chief minister in 2001 and remained in office before taking over as prime minister in 2014.

Modi, the first prime minister born after Independence, is also the longest serving non-Congress PM. The officials noted that the Gujarat-born leader is the only non-Congress leader to complete two full terms as the head of the central government.

"Modi is the only leader in India, among all PMs and CMs, to win six consecutive elections as the leader of a party -- Gujarat assembly polls in 2002, 2007 and 2012, and the national elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024," an official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Modi sees himself as a man of destiny'
'Modi sees himself as a man of destiny'
Why Modi and his bhakts despise Nehru
Why Modi and his bhakts despise Nehru
How PM Modi Became Saint Modi
How PM Modi Became Saint Modi
Modi's Cult Of Personality
Modi's Cult Of Personality
EXCLUSIVE! The Secret Of Modi's Success
EXCLUSIVE! The Secret Of Modi's Success

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 2

7 Reasons Why I Am A Saiyaara Fan

webstory image 3

Ramayana Unveiled: Who's Playing Whom

VIDEOS

Tara Sutaria REFUSES to talk about Veer Pahariya dating buzz1:47

Tara Sutaria REFUSES to talk about Veer Pahariya dating buzz

President Muizzu breaks protocol, welcomes PM Modi at Male airport2:59

President Muizzu breaks protocol, welcomes PM Modi at...

PM Modi shares heartwarming moments with children in Male1:06

PM Modi shares heartwarming moments with children in Male

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD