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Home  » News » Manipur Mob Violence: Suspected NSCN-IM Office Torched After Cadre Killings

Manipur Mob Violence: Suspected NSCN-IM Office Torched After Cadre Killings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 19:09 IST

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Tensions flare in Manipur as a mob torches a suspected NSCN-IM office after the killing of rival NSCN Eastern Flank cadres, prompting investigations and raising concerns about ongoing group conflicts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A mob in Manipur's Ukhrul district set fire to an office allegedly used by NSCN(IM).
  • The incident followed the killing of four NSCN Eastern Flank cadres in Kamjong district.
  • Tensions have been escalating in the region due to ongoing conflicts between rival groups.
  • NSCN(IM) has denied issuing orders for offensive actions and has launched an investigation.
  • Police are investigating the cadre killings in Hongbei village, Kamjong district.

An office allegedly used by NSCN(IM) was set on fire by an irate mob in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place after four cadres of the banned outfit, NSCN Eastern Flank, were shot dead allegedly by members of a rival group in Kamjong district on Saturday.

 

Tension had been brewing in the Ukhrul district headquarters since Sunday morning after news of the killing spread.

A group of people went to the "office of NSCN(IM)" and alleged that members of the outfit were involved in the killing. They demanded immediate punishment for those involved. The situation soon turned worse, and the mob set fire to the structure, the officials said.

No casualty was reported as the office was empty at the time of the incident.

NSCN-IM Response and Investigation

The NSCN(IM), in a statement, said that no such order was issued from the general headquarters to strike or go on an offensive against any group or faction.

It said an investigation is underway to establish the facts and circumstances leading to the incident.

Details of the Cadre Killings

Four cadres of the NSCN Eastern Flank were shot dead by members of a rival group in Manipur's Kamjong district.

The incident took place in Hongbei village at 9 pm on Saturday, and the bodies have been recovered, a senior officer said.

"The police conducted a spot inquiry on Sunday morning and recovered the bodies," he said.

According to a statement issued by NSCN Eastern Flank, the rival group's members stopped a vehicle with six of its cadres on board and fired at them.

The four cadres died on the spot, while two others managed to flee the spot, the outlawed organisation said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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