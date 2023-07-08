Mob sets ablaze 2 vehicles, intermittent firing reported in Manipur

A mob of 150-200 people set ablaze two vehicles near the Kangla Fort here and also tried to snatch weapons from the police, forcing the security forces to fire at the crowd, sources said on Saturday. However, there were no reports of any casualties.

IMAGE: Ethnic violence broke out from May 3 in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Photograph: ANI

Two columns of security personnel -- one each of the Army and the Assam Rifles -- moved to the general area of the Songdo village on Friday night to enforce the cessation of violence. The induction of additional Border Security Force troops was met with interference in the Bishnupur market area, the sources said.

A mob of 150-200 people set on fire two vehicles at Mahabali Road near the Kangla Fort on Friday night, they said.

The mob also tried to snatch weapons from the police, forcing them to fire at the crowd. No casualty was reported so far, the sources said.

Later, Army troops were called in and the mob was dispersed by late night.

Another mob of 100-200 people, meanwhile, gathered for likely violence during the night at the palace compound here. The crowd was dispersed by troops from the Army and the Rapid Action Force by 12.30 am, the sources said.

According to the sources, there were reports of intermittent gunfire exchange near Yaingangpokpi in the Imphal East district till midnight. The situation is being closely monitored.

Four people, including a Manipur Police commando and a teenager, were killed in the ethnic clashes between two communities in the Kangvai area of Bishnupur district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The areas where people from the two communities live in close proximity witnessed gun fights during the night despite a buffer zone created by security forces to prevent escalation, they said.

More than 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normality in the state.