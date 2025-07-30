HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MNS leader slaps gaming centre employee

MNS leader slaps gaming centre employee

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 30, 2025 12:40 IST

A video footage has surfaced online showing a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary slapping an employee of a gaming centre in Maharashtra's Thane district, inviting criticism for his action.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, apparently stemmed from complaints that children were frequently visiting the gaming zone, located in Kalyan town, after skipping school and stealing money from their homes.

Police said they have not received any complaint so far and are verifying the video which has been circulated online.

 

In the clip, MNS Kalyan president Ulhas Bhoir is seen confronting the staff of the gaming zone over the presence of students clad in school uniforms at the facility.

He accused the gaming zone of allowing truancy and irresponsible behaviour among minors.

When the gaming zone employee said he had no control over who entered the premises, Bhoir lost his temper and slapped him, warning such negligence could seriously impact an entire generation.

Bhoir, who was visibly agitated, claimed students had allegedly stolen Rs 4,000 from their parents to spend at the gaming centre.

He pointed at one boy and cited a drastic drop in his academic performance as an example of the negative influence of the gaming zone.

Issuing what he called a 'final warning', Bhoir threatened strict action if students were found at the venue again. He said the facility could face closure if such incidents continued.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Bhoir justified the confrontation, saying several parents had approached him with complaints that their children were skipping school and misusing money to frequent the gaming zone.

He said the gaming zone staff was told clearly not to allow entry to students at the facility.

The incident sparked criticism online, with many people condemning the MNS leader's move to resort to violence and public intimidation.

While the issue of students skipping school has drawn attention, questions have been raised over Bhoir's actions.

Activists of the Raj Thackeray-headed MNS have in the recent past assaulted and threatened some non-Marathi speaking people, including shopkeepers, in parts of Maharashtra.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
