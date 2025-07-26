Maharashtra: Sena, BJP ministers tussle over officials' meet

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat of the Shiv Sena has taken an exception to his junior minister Madhuri Misal belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party holding a meeting with department officials 'without informing' him, with the latter responded saying it was very much within her powers.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat. Photograph: ANI on X

After the meeting, cabinet minister Shirsat dashed off a letter to minister of state Misal earlier this week, asking her to give him an idea if she planned to hold such meetings with officials in future.

The incident once again brought the differences within the ruling allies, especially the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP, out in the open.

Talking to reporters, Shirsat said, "There is a hierarchy of Minister of State, Cabinet Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister. So I have told her to give me an idea if such meetings are to be held. My intention (in writing the letter) was very clear that there are some aspects where a decision has to be taken which is not under the power of the MoS nor even mine."

On her part, Misal said over the last seven to eight months, she has been holding meetings with the officials of not only the social justice department but other departments as well.

The BJP minister said she received the letter from Shirsat on Wednesday night and has responded stating that it was very much within her powers to hold meetings with officials.

Apart from Social Justice, Misal is an MoS of Urban Development, Transport, Medical Education, Minorities Development departments.

"I am an MoS of other departments as well. Deputy Chief Minister (and Urban Development Minister) Eknath Shinde encourages me to hold such meetings related to civic bodies as this helps in better understanding the functioning of the system," Misal told PTI.

She said that replying to questions and Calling Attention Motion in the state legislature as a minister, she has announced that she would hold meetings with fellow lawmakers and officials to address issues.

Even as a public representative, it is necessary to hold meetings to address issues faced by people, she added.

Although the incident has exposed friction within the ruling Mahayuti constituents, Shirsat sought to play it down.

"There is no tension between us or even the Mahayuti allies," he said.

Shirsat has been in the news ever since he became a minister last year.

Earlier this month, a video of Shirsat sitting in a room along with a partially opened bag containing what looked like bundles of notes went viral. The minister rubbished the claim, saying the bag contained only clothes.

Prior to that, the opposition also targeted him over his son participating in an auction of a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The winning bid for the hotel by Siddhant Shirsat, son of minister Shirsat, had come in for severe attack from opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, which sought to know the antecedents of the money he was pledging for the project.

The minister later said his son was withdrawing from the project.

Later, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry to find out if there was any irregularity in it.