Maha ex-min's son-in-law among 7 held in rave party raid, drugs seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 27, 2025 12:47 IST

The Pune police seized drugs, hookah set ups and liquor after conducting a raid at a party in an apartment here in the early hours of Sunday and detained seven persons, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pranjal Khewalkar, the husband of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse, was among those detained, a senior police official said.

 

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Eknath Khadse said a probe should be conducted to find out if there was a political motive behind the police action.

Rohini Khadse is state president of the women's wing of the opposition NCP-SP.

The police's Crime Branch carried out the raid at the studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area of Maharashtra's Pune city based on a tip-off about a rave party, an official said.

During the operation, narcotic substances such as ganja, liquor and hookah were seized, he said.

"We had received information about a rave party being held at an apartment in the Kharadi area. Accordingly, the raid was conducted by our Crime Branch team," the senior police official said.

"During the raid, narcotic substances like ganja, liquor, and hookah were found. We have detained seven persons -- five men and two women," he said.

"All the individuals have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered," the official added.

Reacting to the raid, Eknath Khadse said it should be probed if there was a political motive behind the police action.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray deputy leader Sushma Andhare said the raid is a message for those speaking against the government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
