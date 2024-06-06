News
Rediff.com  » News » 5 MLAs skip Ajit Pawar's meet on poll debacle

5 MLAs skip Ajit Pawar's meet on poll debacle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 06, 2024 20:19 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday held a meeting of Nationalist Congress Party MLAs following his party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

IMAGE: The NCP leaders' meeting is underway at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The NCP won just one seat (Raigad) while it lost the prestige battle in Baramati, where Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar sitting MP Supriya Sule retained the constituency defeating Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra.

 

Ajit Pawar, who is NCP national president, party working president Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, who retained Raigad seat, were present at the meeting.

Of the 41 MLAs in the party, some five were absent, sources said adding that deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal is abroad while others were unwell.

These sources said the leaders and MLAs discussed the prevailing political situation as well as the party's performance in the four Lok Sabha seats it contested in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
