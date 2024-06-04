News
Rediff.com  » News » MVA takes slender lead over NDA in Maharashtra

MVA takes slender lead over NDA in Maharashtra

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 04, 2024 10:58 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 12 Lok Sabha seats and the Shiv Sena (UBT) in 10 seats each in Maharashtra. The Congress was ahead in 9 seats, and the NCP-Pawar faction in 8.

IMAGE: Counting of votes underway in Nashik, Maharashtra. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

The Shiv Sena (Shinde) was ahead in 7 seats and NCP-Ajit Pawar was ahead in 1 seat, as per the latest trends of counting underway for 48 constituencies in the state.

In all, the MVA was ahead in 27 of the state's 48 seats, while the Mahayuti was ahead in 20 seats. Independents accounted for the 1 remaining seat, Sangli, where Congressman Vishal Prakashbapu Patil was ahead.

 

So far, trends were available for 47 constituencies in the state.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is contesting his third Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur, took a lead over Congress candidate Vikas Thakre, an election official said.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, who contested his maiden Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, was leading over   Congress candidate Bhushan Patil.

In Baramati seat, Supriya Sule took a lead over her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar.

In Kalyan seat, Shrikant Shinde, who is seeking a third term in Parliament, was leading over his rivals.

In Thane seat, CM Eknath Shinde's close confidante Naresh Mhaske was also ahead of his rivals. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
