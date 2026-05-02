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Karnataka Congress MLA Disqualified Following Murder Conviction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 02, 2026 19:15 IST

Karnataka Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni has been disqualified from the Legislative Assembly after being convicted in the murder of BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar, triggering political ramifications.

Key Points

  • Karnataka MLA Vinay Kulkarni disqualified following conviction in BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar's murder.
  • Kulkarni, a former minister, is serving a life sentence and is disqualified from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
  • The disqualification is effective from the date of conviction, April 15, 2026, and extends six years post-release unless stayed by a court.
  • The CBI investigation revealed Kulkarni as the 'main conspirator' in the 2016 murder of Yogeshgouda Goudar.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Saturday issued an official notification regarding the disqualification of Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni following his conviction in the murder case of BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar.

The former minister is currently in prison, serving life imprisonment in the case.

 

"Consequent upon the conviction of Vinay Kulkarni, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly representing the Dharwad constituency, by the LXXXI Additional City Civil & Sessions Judge, Bengaluru City (CCH-82), in Spl CC No. 565/2021, he stands disqualified from the membership of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the date of conviction, i.e, April 15, 2026," the notification read.

"He stands disqualified in terms of the provisions of Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India, read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and such disqualification shall continue for a further period of six years after his release, unless the conviction is stayed by a competent court," it added.

Hence, one seat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has fallen vacant, the notification said.

Bypolls were held on April 9 to fill two other seats in the 224-member Assembly that fell vacant due to the death of sitting MLAs. The results will be declared on May 4.

Details of the Murder Case and Conviction

On April 15, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat convicted Kulkarni and others under various IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy and murder. Subsequently, on April 17, the court sentenced Kulkarni and 15 others convicted in the case to life imprisonment.

The case pertains to the killing of Goudar, a BJP Zilla Panchayat member, in Dharwad on June 15, 2016. Kulkarni was a minister at that time. Hired assailants attacked and hacked Goudar to death in his gym at Saptapur in Dharwad.

CBI Investigation and Kulkarni's Arrest

Following demands from Goudar's family and others, the then-BJP government transferred the case to the CBI in 2019.

The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in 2020, naming Vinay Kulkarni as the "main conspirator." It alleged that he perceived Yogeshgouda Goudar as a growing political rival in Dharwad and hired contract killers to eliminate him.

Kulkarni was arrested by the CBI in 2020. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August 2021 under certain conditions, including a ban on entering Dharwad district. However, in June 2025, the apex court cancelled his bail following allegations of witness tampering and attempts to influence prosecution witnesses.

Bail Attempts and Final Outcome

Kulkarni again sought bail in January 2026, but the High Court rejected it, citing judicial propriety.

However, the Supreme Court granted him bail on February 27 after noting that all witnesses had been examined.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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