IMAGE: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot addresses the media outside ED office in New Delhi on June 13, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at the residence of Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, in a corruption case, officials said Friday.

The searches are going on at other locations as well, they said.

This comes after the central probe agency registered a new case of corruption.