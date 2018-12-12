rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal suspended from Editors Guild Of India

MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal suspended from Editors Guild Of India

December 12, 2018 20:42 IST

Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday suspended the memberships of former Union minister M J Akbar and ex-Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Guild had sought the views of its executive committee on what action should be taken against Akbar, a dormant member at present and one of its past presidents, Tejpal and senior journalist Gautam Adhikari "in light of sexual misconduct allegations levelled against them", a statement said.

 

A majority of the committee members suggested that Akbar and Tejpal's memberships be suspended. Office-bearers of the Guild discussed the EC's comments and concurred with the view that Akbar and Tejpal should be suspended from the Guild, it said.

The Guild decided it would seek Adhikari's response before deciding on his membership.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use