MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal suspended from Editors Guild Of India

December 12, 2018 20:42 IST

The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday suspended the memberships of former Union minister M J Akbar and ex-Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Guild had sought the views of its executive committee on what action should be taken against Akbar, a dormant member at present and one of its past presidents, Tejpal and senior journalist Gautam Adhikari "in light of sexual misconduct allegations levelled against them", a statement said.

A majority of the committee members suggested that Akbar and Tejpal's memberships be suspended. Office-bearers of the Guild discussed the EC's comments and concurred with the view that Akbar and Tejpal should be suspended from the Guild, it said.

The Guild decided it would seek Adhikari's response before deciding on his membership.