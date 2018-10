October 16, 2018 08:49 IST

As the #MeToo campaign gains momentum in India, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar -- against who 14 women have levelled allegations of sexual misconduct during his years in journalism -- has dug his heels in.

Akbar, a former editor of The Telegraph and The Asian Age newspapers, sued columnist Priya Ramani on Monday, October 15.

Uttam Ghosh offers his take on the Akbar controversy.