Tuberculosis Deaths Rise in Mizoram: Key Trends and Initiatives

Mizoram faces a concerning rise in tuberculosis cases and deaths, prompting increased efforts in early detection and the establishment of 'TB-free villages' to combat the spread of the disease.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Edward Jenner/Pexels.com

Key Points Mizoram recorded 145 tuberculosis deaths and 2,275 new TB cases in the past year, indicating a growing health challenge.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of TB cases, underscoring the need for targeted interventions in the region.

Multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) and co-infection with HIV pose significant challenges in TB management in Mizoram.

The 'TB Free Village' initiative shows promise, with several villages achieving TB-free status for consecutive years through community involvement.

Early detection and immediate treatment are crucial for preventing the spread of tuberculosis in Mizoram, according to the Health Minister.

Mizoram recorded 145 deaths due to Tuberculosis and 2,275 new TB cases over the past year, according to data released by the state Health Department on Tuesday.

Of the 2,275 people diagnosed with TB last year, 1,364 were males and 911 were females, the data said.

One hundred and forty-six people were diagnosed with multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), and 267 others were found suffering from both TB and HIV-positive, it said.

Aizawl district recorded the highest cases at 1,569, followed by Lunglei district (155), and Kolasib district, bordering Assam, reported 138 cases during the same year.

Of the 2,275 new cases found in 2025, 1,900 were detected in government facilities, while the remaining 375 cases were found in private facilities, according to officials.

While 31 people died of TB in 2020, the number of fatalities increased to 46 in 2021, 87 in 2022, 119 in 2023 and 136 in 2024, they said.

TB-Free Village Initiative

Officials said that a healthy competition is currently underway to establish villages free from Tuberculosis, known as the "TB Free Village" initiative.

During 2025, as many as 150 villages across Mizoram were eligible to be declared TB-free.

Among these, 74 villages achieved TB-free status for one year, 58 villages achieved the milestone for two consecutive years, and 18 villages have remained TB-free for three consecutive years, they said.

Within Aizawl district, there are 19 villages eligible to be declared TB-free, 4 of which have maintained this status for two years in a row, officials said.

World TB Day Observance

Meanwhile, World TB Day was observed in different parts of the state on Tuesday.

In her video message on the occasion of World TB Day, Health Minister Lalrinpuii expressed her appreciation for the emergence of several 'TB-free villages' across the state, attributing this milestone to the synergy between government departments, churches and local communities.

The minister stressed that early detection remains the most important factor in stopping the transmission of the disease.

Citing that TB is a disease that can be eradicated, Lalrinpuii said that for those suspected of having TB, getting tested and treated immediately is the most vital step in preventing the further spread of the disease.