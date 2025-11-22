HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » 'Miyas' vote unitedly; 'our votes' are scattered: Himanta

'Miyas' vote unitedly; 'our votes' are scattered: Himanta

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 22, 2025 22:51 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Saturday that 'Miyas' vote unitedly, which has ensured that they are moving 'forward politically', whereas the votes of "our people" are scattered.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: @himantabiswa/X

He asserted that 'pressure' has to be maintained on illegal settlers so that they cannot "move ahead further" from the districts of Lower Assam, the western part of the Brahmaputra Valley.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of various programmes, Sarma said, "The Miyas vote together, in a chunk. That is why they are moving forward politically. Our votes are scattered. That's why I tell our people to vote together, for whichever party or person it could be." 

 

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, and the non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

In an apparent reference to the Bengali-speaking Muslims becoming majority in several parts of the state, the chief minister said, "Lower Assam cannot be taken back from them. We must ensure that they cannot proceed further. We have to keep them under pressure and create difficulties so that if not today, they are forced to leave after 10-15 years."

Sarma also attacked the Congress, alleging that the party had failed to solve the problems of the people who had voted for it over the years.

"The Congress was in power here for 60 years. They could have given land 'patta' but they didn't do it," he said, referring to massive encroachment of forest and other government land mostly by Bengali-speaking Muslims.

"They were staying in the forest and other lands, and if they were shifted out of those areas and land rights given to them, evictions would not have been necessary now. They voted for the Congress, but the party didn't work for them. They will surely question the party," Sarma added.

On the BJP's preparations for assembly elections due next year, he said "some challenges" will be there as it will be contesting with three other parties as allies -- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

"Going forward will require some crafting; new equations will be needed. Discussion with our allies will be held soon," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
