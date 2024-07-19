News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Assam will become a Muslim-majority state by 2041: Himanta

Assam will become a Muslim-majority state by 2041: Himanta

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 19, 2024 13:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the Muslim population in his state is growing around 30 per cent every 10 years, and they will become the majority by 2041.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference in Guwahati. Photograph: @himantabiswa/X

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, he said Muslims have now become 40 per cent of Assam's population as per "statistical sampling".

"By 2041, Assam will become a Muslim-majority state. It's a reality and nobody can stop it," he asserted.

 

The chief minister said the population of the Hindu community is rising by around 16 per cent every 10 years.

Sarma said his government has taken steps to reduce population growth among the Muslim community.

"Congress has the most important role in arresting the population growth of Muslims... If Rahul Gandhi becomes the brand ambassador of population control, it will be contained as the community only listens to him," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Added 5 Hindus For Every Muslim...
India Added 5 Hindus For Every Muslim...
Fertility rate decline highest among Muslims: NGO
Fertility rate decline highest among Muslims: NGO
Will Muslim population be growing if...: Sitharaman
Will Muslim population be growing if...: Sitharaman
SC dismisses Bilkis's rapists plea against remission
SC dismisses Bilkis's rapists plea against remission
Microsoft outage hits bank services, flights globally
Microsoft outage hits bank services, flights globally
Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers
Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers
Aussie hockey star amputates finger for Olympics
Aussie hockey star amputates finger for Olympics
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Hindus 78%, Muslims 14%: PM's Council

Hindus 78%, Muslims 14%: PM's Council

Muslims will never outnumber Hindus: Ex-CEC Quraishi

Muslims will never outnumber Hindus: Ex-CEC Quraishi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances