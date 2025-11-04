Sarma renews Pak agent claim, Gogoi dares CM to release SIT report

Two days after Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi termed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "unfit" to head the government, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader on Monday reiterated his statement that the opposition leader is a "100 percent Pakistani agent".

IMAGE: Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Reacting to the charge, Gogoi challenged Sarma to make the SIT report on his alleged Pakistani link public and take action against him.

Speaking to reporters at Tezpur, Sarma also said that he would be happy if Gogoi files a case against him for making such a remark.

When asked about Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistani agencies, the CM said, "Yes, 100 percent. People drink milk after mixing some water. Gaurav Gogoi's link with Pakistani agents does not have a little water, it's 100 percent milk. That means whatever I have said is 100 percent correct."

On October 31, he had alleged that Gogoi is a "100 percent Pakistani agent", planted by a foreign power.

A day later, the opposition leader hit back and claimed that such comments showed that Sarma is "unfit" to hold his position as head of the government.

"Yesterday, Debabrata Saikia (Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly) asked Gaurav Gogoi to file a case. I will be happy if he files a case against me. Even if he does not, we will make public Gaurav Gogoi's activities after filing the charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg case," Sarma said on the sidelines of an official function here.

Talking to reporters in Guwahati later in the evening, the CM said the report on Gogoi's alleged Pakistani links has been submitted by the police and is with him now.

"That report is with me only. If I give the report now, people will say that I am trying to divert the issue (from Zubeen Garg's death case). So, I do not want to divert the issue. Once we file the chargesheet of Zubeen Garg, then we will take up the Ali Tauqeer case," Sarma said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probed a case of alleged interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who was claimed to have links with Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn, in India's internal affairs.

When asked about Sarma's accusations, the Congress MP, in a press conference at Hamren, said, "Let the chief minister make public the SIT investigation report. If the allegations are indeed serious, I am right here in Assam. Prove them and take action against me."

He asserted that Sarma will have to leave Assam after the 2026 Assembly elections and urged the CM to accept his challenge by soon making public all the "so-called evidence" meant to portray him as a Pakistani agent.

"We are public representatives, not accused in a court. Allegations made against us must be proved before the people, not hidden behind legal threats. The CM should not suggest that we go to court," Gogoi said.

He also reminded that although Sarma had promised to reveal details about his alleged Pakistan connections by September 10, he had failed to do so.

The Assam CM and the BJP have been attacking Lok Sabha MP Gogoi over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Sarma had claimed that Colburn had travelled 19 times between India and Pakistan.

The CM had also alleged that Gogoi had visited Pakistan on an invitation from its spy agency ISI and undergone training there, and that he worked closely with the establishment of the neighbouring nation.

He also claimed that Colburn was collecting various classified government documents, mainly IB reports, on behalf of the Pakistani climate lobby.

Hitting back, Gogoi had slammed Sarma over his accusation and questioned his mental state due to issues at the home front. He even said the CM's remarks were "ridiculous, baseless, insane and nonsense" and that he was behaving like an "IT cell troll" without talking with facts.