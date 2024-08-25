News
Missing trainer aircraft located in reservoir; pilot, trainee dead

Missing trainer aircraft located in reservoir; pilot, trainee dead

Source: PTI
August 25, 2024 23:58 IST
The trainer aircraft that went missing in Jharkhand was located on Sunday in the Chandil dam's reservoir in Seraikela-Kharswan district, an official of the aviation company that owned it said.

IMAGE: A Cessna trainer aircraft. Photograph: Courtesy Alchemist Aviation online

The aircraft, a Cessna-152, with a trainee and an instructor on board went missing on Tuesday after taking off from the Sonari aerodrome in Jamshedpur in East Singhbhum district.

 

The bodies of the instructor, Captain Jeet Satru, and trainee Subrodeep Dutta were found in the reservoir of the dam on Thursday.

"The aircraft has been located deep in the dam's reservoir by the search team but it is yet to be retrieved," Alchemist Aviation MD Mrinal Paul told PTI.

The search operation was being led by a 19-member team of the Indian Navy.

"The operation is still underway," said Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chandil Subhra Rani.

Source: PTI
 
