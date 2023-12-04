News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 pilots killed as IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana

2 pilots killed as IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 04, 2023 12:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two IAF pilots lost their lives when an Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashed in Medak district of Telangana on Monday morning.

An official statement from the IAF confirmed the crash of a Pilatus PC 7 Mk II trainer aircraft during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad.

Both pilots aboard the aircraft suffered fatal injuries, the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed anguish over the accident.

 

In a post on X, he said, "It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families."

According to police, the incident took place in the Toopran mandal of the district. The aircraft carried a trainer and a trainee pilot at the time of the crash.

The aircraft had taken off from the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal, as informed by a senior police official to PTI.

Authorities from the AFA reached the crash site, the officer said.

The IAF statement mentioned that a Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Know your limits and the limits of the aircraft'
'Know your limits and the limits of the aircraft'
Sukhoi, Mirage aircraft crash in MP; 1 pilot killed
Sukhoi, Mirage aircraft crash in MP; 1 pilot killed
Small plane skids off runway at Mumbai airport, 8 hurt
Small plane skids off runway at Mumbai airport, 8 hurt
'Sweet Mangoes Not Aimed At Kohli'
'Sweet Mangoes Not Aimed At Kohli'
Recipes: 10 Simple 20-Minute Sabzis
Recipes: 10 Simple 20-Minute Sabzis
Behind BJP's sweep in Chhattisgarh: 14% swing in votes
Behind BJP's sweep in Chhattisgarh: 14% swing in votes
Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parl: Modi to Oppn
Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parl: Modi to Oppn
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SHOCKING! 2,374 IAF Crashes. 1,305 Pilots Killed

SHOCKING! 2,374 IAF Crashes. 1,305 Pilots Killed

12 tourists among 14 killed in Brazil plane crash

12 tourists among 14 killed in Brazil plane crash

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances