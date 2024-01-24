News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 65 Ukrainian PoWs among 74 killed in Russian military plane crash

65 Ukrainian PoWs among 74 killed in Russian military plane crash

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 24, 2024 19:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Russian military transport plane with 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian Prisoners of War, crashed in Belgorod region of Russia on Wednesday, the country's defence ministry said as reported by news agency TASS.

IMAGE: A Russian military transport plane crashes near Yablonovo, Belgorod Region in Russia on January 24, 2024 in this screen grab from a social media video. Photograph: Reuters

The crash took place at about 8 am GMT and the Russian news agency cited the governor of the region, stating on his Telegram channel that the incident occurred in the Korocha district, situated near the country's border with Ukraine and all aboard the military plane Ilyushin-76 were killed.

 

"On January 24 this year an Ilyushin-76 transport plane crashed in the Belgorod Region during a scheduled flight at about 11 a.m. Moscow time (8 a.m. GMT). There were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were being moved to the Belgorod Region for an exchange, and three escorts on board," Russia's defence ministry said as cited by TASS.

Officials said that Moscow has dispatched a panel of inquiry to probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that Ukraine is investigating Russia's claims that the crashed plane was carrying Ukrainian servicemen ahead of a prisoner exchange.

However, the official Ukrainian information service, citing sources in Kiev military claimed that the Soviet-era military plane was carrying missiles for the Russian S-300 air defence system, CNN said that it has not verified either side's claim.

Washington Post quoted senior Russian officials who without, providing evidence said it was shot down by Ukrainian forces using either German or US-made missiles."

According to media outlet RT, Russian MP Andrey Kartapolov said that there were two planes carrying Ukrainian PoWs, and that Moscow had to urgently divert the second IL-76, carrying 80 captured troops, out of the danger zone.

The legislator said that despite Kiev being aware about the flight route, the plane was shot down by three anti-aircraft missiles fired from either US-made Patriot or German-made IRIS-T systems. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Japan: 5 coast guards killed in plane collision
Japan: 5 coast guards killed in plane collision
5 Indians among 68 killed in Nepal plane crash
5 Indians among 68 killed in Nepal plane crash
12 tourists among 14 killed in Brazil plane crash
12 tourists among 14 killed in Brazil plane crash
Blow to INDIA as TMC, AAP to go solo in WB, Punjab
Blow to INDIA as TMC, AAP to go solo in WB, Punjab
Mamata hurt as car halts suddenly to avoid collision
Mamata hurt as car halts suddenly to avoid collision
England's frustration ends as Bashir gets visa
England's frustration ends as Bashir gets visa
Padikkal, Akash Deep put India A in control
Padikkal, Akash Deep put India A in control
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Russian plane with 224 on board crashes in Egypt, ISIS claims responsibility

Russian plane with 224 on board crashes in Egypt, ISIS claims responsibility

32 killed as Russian cargo plane crashes in Syria

32 killed as Russian cargo plane crashes in Syria

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances