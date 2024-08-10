News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Plane with 62 on board crashes in Brazil, all feared killed

Plane with 62 on board crashes in Brazil, all feared killed

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: August 10, 2024 01:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed on the outskirts of Sao Paulo on Friday, CNN reported, quoting Brazil's Civil Defence.

IMAGE: A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashes on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 9, 2024. Photograph: A screen grab

The plane also struck several houses, according to CNN.

Flightradar24 data, according to CNN, showed that the Voepass plane departed from Cascavel and was en route to Sao Paulo. Shortly after, it lost signal around 1:30 pm local time.

 

Flight 2283 was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash, the airline said in a statement, as reported by CNN.

"There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board," the statement read.

The Brazilian airline confirmed that a plane carrying 62 people crashed in Vinhedo, near the city of Sao Paulo, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement on Friday, the airline said it had no information about the fate of those on board, but Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said it appears that all passengers are presumed to be dead, without offering further details, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"Very sad news," he said in a social media post. "All my solidarity to the families and friends of the victims," Al Jazeera reported.

Videos of the crash circulating on social media show the plane spiraling out of the sky and crashing to the ground.

Further details are awaited.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
65 Ukrainian PoWs killed in Russian plane crash
65 Ukrainian PoWs killed in Russian plane crash
12 tourists among 14 killed in Brazil plane crash
12 tourists among 14 killed in Brazil plane crash
Eyewitness account: The moment Yeti Airlines jet fell
Eyewitness account: The moment Yeti Airlines jet fell
BSF thwarts infiltration bid by thousands of B'deshis
BSF thwarts infiltration bid by thousands of B'deshis
PIX: Canada win 4x100 as US blow it; Chebet double
PIX: Canada win 4x100 as US blow it; Chebet double
'Govt awaits return of 69 Indians from Russian army'
'Govt awaits return of 69 Indians from Russian army'
Blood samples of Porsche teen's 2 friends also swapped
Blood samples of Porsche teen's 2 friends also swapped

More like this

Pilot lone survivor, 18 killed in Nepal plane cash

Pilot lone survivor, 18 killed in Nepal plane cash

2 Indian trainee pilots killed in Canada plane crash

2 Indian trainee pilots killed in Canada plane crash

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances