Missing influencer found dead in car in Punjab varsity parking lot

Missing influencer found dead in car in Punjab varsity parking lot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 12, 2025 19:02 IST

Punjab-based social media influencer Kanchan Kumari was found dead in an abandoned car in the parking lot of Adesh University in Bathinda district, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The car belonged to Kanchan, who had been missing since June 9.

The 30-year-old operated an Instagram account under the name Kamal Kaur Bhabhi and had 3.84 lakh followers.

She also ran a YouTube channel Funny Bhabhi TV with 2.36 lakh subscribers.

 

On June 9, she left her home in Ludhiana's Lachman colony, telling her mother that she was going for a promotional event. She could not be reached afterwards, police said.

Locals in Bhucho suburb informed police about a stench emanating from a car in the parking lot of Adesh University. Police rushed to the spot and found a woman dead on the rear seat of a car.

Bathinda superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh said police were scanning footage from CCTVs mounted in the vicinity.

Her sister said her mother called Kanchan up on June 10, but found her mobile switched off.

A few months ago, Kanchan was allegedly warned against posting videos by a foreign-based gangster, who disapproved of the kind of content she made.

According to police, a turbaned man was caught entering the parking lot in a car at 5.33 am on June 10. He parked the car, and a few moments later left the lot on foot.

A post-mortem of the body will throw light on the cause and time of the death.

Police have formed several teams to work on the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
