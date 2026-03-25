Maharashtra Reunites Over 91,000 Missing Girls with Families

Maharashtra has successfully traced and reunited over 91,000 missing girls with their families in the past 13 years, thanks to improved tracking mechanisms, proactive police measures, and progressive criminal justice reforms.

Photograph: @MahaDGIPR/X

Key Points Over 91,000 missing girls in Maharashtra have been traced and reunited with their families in the last 13 years.

Nearly 60% of missing girl cases in Maharashtra are linked to love relationships, including interfaith affairs.

Treating missing person cases as kidnapping offences, as directed by the Supreme Court, has strengthened police response in Maharashtra.

Implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Maharashtra has improved timelines for criminal investigations and trials.

Maharashtra has seen improved conviction rates and digitisation of criminal justice processes under the new criminal laws.

More than 91,000 missing girls had been traced and reunited with their families in Maharashtra over the past 13 years, highlighting improvements in tracking mechanisms and enforcement, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Nearly 60 per cent of the missing cases involving girls were linked to love relationships, he said.

The Supreme Court's directives mandating that every missing person case be treated as an offence of kidnapping had strengthened police response and investigation. The government had set up special cells and introduced a ranking system for police stations to improve tracing efficiency, he stated.

"From January 2012 to December 2025, a total of 1,37,211 boys and girls went missing, of whom 1,31,737 were traced. Of around 95,000 missing girls, more than 91,000 have been found and sent back home," Fadnavis said while replying to a discussion in the House.

The CM, who holds the Home portfolio, noted that an analysis of cases indicated that 56.86 per cent of girls went missing due to love relationships, including interfaith affairs, while 21.38 per cent were linked to family disputes.

Other reasons included mental pressure, education, illness and a small proportion of actual kidnappings.

Crimes Against Women and Criminal Justice Reforms

On crimes against women, he said 99 per cent of rape cases were detected, with 99.31 per cent of offences committed by persons known to the victims. Chargesheets were filed in 92 per cent of such cases.

Highlighting criminal justice reforms, the CM stated implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), had significantly improved timelines for probe and trial, with 84 per cent of processes such as summons and recording of statements now digitised.

Filing of chargesheets within 60 days in criminal cases punishable up to 10 years had increased to 46 per cent from 2 to 3 per cent earlier. Conviction rates had risen to 78 per cent under the new criminal laws compared to just about 9 per cent in 2012-13, he told the assembly.

Crime Trends and Cyber Crime Initiatives

There was a decline in several major crimes between 2024 and 2025, including robbery, molestation and dacoity, though cases of attempt to murder, kidnapping and drug-related offences had increased. Detection rates in kidnapping cases had improved, Fadnavis noted.

The chief minister said the government had taken multiple steps to strengthen cyber crime investigation, though recovery of defrauded amounts remained a challenge when funds were routed to countries which provided limited cooperation.

Maharashtra's cyber crime project had received international recognition, he added.