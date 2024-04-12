News
Rediff.com  » News » Missiles Fired At 17,000 Feet In Sikkim

Missiles Fired At 17,000 Feet In Sikkim

By REDIFF NEWS
April 12, 2024 14:21 IST
The Trishakti Corps Infantry and Mechanised Infantry Battalion conducted a training exercise for its Anti Tank Guided Missile at a super-high altitude of 17,000 feet in Sikkim on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The missiles were fired with an aim to achieve the target of 'Ek Missile Ek Tank' (One Missile One Tank).

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force's Western Air Command and the IAF's Sapta Shakti Command also conducted an aerial replenishment exercise, DOT (Dot On Target) Prahar 2024, in New Delhi.

'It is a dynamic exercise to showcase the synchronised and integrated employment of Air and Ground Forces, re-energising the combat endurance of mechanised units', the Indian Army's South Western Command tweeted.

 

IMAGE: The Anti Tank Guided Missile is fired! All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: The aerial replenishment exercise, DOT Prahar 2024, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
