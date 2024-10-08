Misleading trends: Cong as BJP takes dramatic lead in Haryana

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that there was a slowing down in uploading trends for the Haryana polls on the Election Commission website.

IMAGE: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The opposition party also asked whether the BJP is trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing "outdated" and "misleading" trends.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website."

"Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?" Ramesh said.

Latest trends uploaded by the Election Commission showed that the BJP was ahead in 49 seats while the Congress in 35.

The majority mark for the 90-member assembly is 46.