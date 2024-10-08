News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Misleading trends: Cong as BJP takes dramatic lead in Haryana

Misleading trends: Cong as BJP takes dramatic lead in Haryana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 08, 2024 12:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that there was a slowing down in uploading trends for the Haryana polls on the Election Commission website.

IMAGE: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The opposition party also asked whether the BJP is trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing "outdated" and "misleading" trends.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website."

"Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?" Ramesh said.

 

Latest trends uploaded by the Election Commission showed that the BJP was ahead in 49 seats while the Congress in 35.

The majority mark for the 90-member assembly is 46.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS
MAPPED: J-K, Haryana results, constituency-wise
MAPPED: J-K, Haryana results, constituency-wise
As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate
As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate
Whom Sarfaraz Dedicated His 200 To...
Whom Sarfaraz Dedicated His 200 To...
Preity Zinta Finally Wins A T20 Cup!
Preity Zinta Finally Wins A T20 Cup!
Olympic future of boxing in jeopardy
Olympic future of boxing in jeopardy
Axar Patel To Be A Dad Soon
Axar Patel To Be A Dad Soon
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Blow to Cong as BJP surges ahead in Haryana thriller

Blow to Cong as BJP surges ahead in Haryana thriller

2-state polls: Vinesh, Omar, Hooda leading

2-state polls: Vinesh, Omar, Hooda leading

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances