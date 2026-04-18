Two Minors Injured In Muzaffarnagar Firecracker Factory Blast

A fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has left two minor workers with severe burn injuries, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points Two minor workers were severely injured in a fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Muzaffarnagar.

The fire occurred in Mohammadpur Maafi village under the Ratanpuri area.

The injured boys have been identified as Qasim, 15, and Huzaifa, 16.

The firecracker factory was operating without the necessary license.

Police have registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Two minor workers sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out at an "illegal" firecracker factory here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday in Mohammadpur Maafi village under the Ratanpuri area, they said.

Investigation Launched After Firecracker Factory Fire

Circle Officer (Phugana) Yatendra Singh Nagar identified the injured boys as Qasim (15) and Huzaifa (16).

Police and fire personnel rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a hospital.

Nagar said the factory was illegally manufacturing firecrackers without the requisite license.

The factory owner fled from the spot following the incident, the CO said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Operating a firecracker factory without a license is a violation of the Explosives Act and carries potential criminal charges. The investigation will likely focus on the factory owner's negligence and safety protocols. Uttar Pradesh has seen similar incidents in the past due to lax enforcement of safety regulations in the firecracker industry.