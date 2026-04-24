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Foetus Found In Hospital Bathroom; Minor Alleges Sexual Assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 24, 2026 09:50 IST

A foetus discovered in an Indian hospital bathroom has triggered a police investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a minor, highlighting the urgent need for justice and support for victims.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A foetus was found in a government hospital bathroom in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh.
  • A minor girl, allegedly sexually assaulted months prior, suffered a miscarriage at the Rajgarh Civil Hospital.
  • Police identified the girl through CCTV footage after she visited the hospital complaining of abdominal pain.
  • The girl alleges she was sexually exploited by a young man, leading to a police investigation.
  • The foetus has been sent for forensic examination to determine its gestational age.

A foetus was found in the bathroom of a government hospital in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, with initial probe finding that a minor girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted some months back, suffered a miscarriage on the premises, officials said on Friday.

Hospital Incident and Police Investigation

The incident took place at the Rajgarh Civil Hospital in Sirmour district on Wednesday, and police identified the minor girl after scanning the hospital's CCTV camera footage.

 

According to the probe, the girl went to the hospital on Wednesday with complaints of abdominal pain. She subsequently suffered a miscarriage in the bathroom, after which she left, police said.

Discovery and Allegations

The matter came to light after a sanitation worker noticed a suspicious object in the toilet. A closer inspection confirmed the object to be a foetus, after which the hospital administration informed the police.

During questioning, the girl alleged that a young man had sexually exploited her.

Legal Proceedings and Forensic Examination

Based on her statement, police have registered a case against the accused and launched a probe, officials said.

Police have sent the foetus for forensic examination. Prima facie, its gestational age is estimated to be between four and five months. However, an official confirmation is awaited, police said.

Sirmour SP N S Negi said that given the sensitive nature of the case, police are probing the matter with utmost seriousness.

Cases of alleged sexual assault are investigated by local police, who file a First Information Report and gather evidence. The investigation may involve forensic analysis and witness statements, with the case potentially proceeding to trial in the relevant court if sufficient evidence is found. The accused is entitled to legal representation throughout the process.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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