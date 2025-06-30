HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Minor Dalit girl converted, recruited for terror activities

Minor Dalit girl converted, recruited for terror activities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 30, 2025 16:10 IST

x

A minor Dalit girl was lured from her village in Uttar Pradesh and taken to Kerala where she was coerced into converting ahead of being recruited for terrorist activities, police said on Monday, blowing the lid off a suspected radicalisation network.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Tumisu/Pixabay.com

The conspiracy began to unravel when the 15-year-old, who was allegedly taken from her village in Phoolpur area in Prayagraj district on May 8, escaped from Kerala and contacted her mother. Two people have been arrested.

According to DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, the teen was being forced to join jihadi activities and somehow managed to reach the Thrissur railway station from where she reached out to her mother with the help of local police.

 

She was alleged lured away by a 19-year-old woman called Darkhsha Bano who has been nabbed along with a man called Mohammed Kaif, he said.

"After contacting her mother from Kerala, the girl was brought back to Prayagraj and is currently being housed at a One Stop Centre for protection. A case has been registered against Darkhsha Bano, Mohammed Kaif, and an unidentified person who allegedly issued threats to the victim's family over the phone," the DCP said.

During preliminary questioning, the rescued girl said other minor girls were also being targeted and recruited by the same group.

On June 26, the girl's mother lodged a formal complaint at the Phoolpur police station, stating that her daughter had been lured and taken away.

The complainant also received threats from an unidentified number after she reached the police for help.

According to Gunawat, the girl was introduced to suspicious individuals who first enticed her with money, then allegedly coerced her into converting her religion and then put pressure on her to take part in extremist activities.

She said Kaif had taken her on a motorcycle to the Prayagraj Junction railway station and also allegedly harassed her. Darkhsha Bano later took her to Delhi by train and then to Kerala, where she was introduced to unknown persons involved in the radicalisation network.

Gunawat said the accused were operating as part of an organised syndicate aimed at misleading girls and pushing them into anti-national and terrorist activities.

Three dedicated police teams have been formed to investigate further leads and unearth the full network associated with the suspects.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Muslim woman alleges forced conversion in UP
Muslim woman alleges forced conversion in UP
Kolkata student gang raped 'for rejecting' marriage proposal
Kolkata student gang raped 'for rejecting' marriage proposal
Plot to carry out blasts in 4 Assam cities foiled: Sarma
Plot to carry out blasts in 4 Assam cities foiled: Sarma
Constitution doesn't support forced or false conversion: HC
Constitution doesn't support forced or false conversion: HC
'Islam Arab religion, here everyone was Hindu'
'Islam Arab religion, here everyone was Hindu'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

A Pot Of Assam Tea: 8-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

How Ronaldo Became Richest Footballer Ever

VIDEOS

Mahira Sharma looks SO HOT! 1:02

Mahira Sharma looks SO HOT!

Reasi admin issues alert as Chenab water level rises; Salal dam gates opened2:25

Reasi admin issues alert as Chenab water level rises;...

WATCH! Spectacular views of Himachal's Chamba1:43

WATCH! Spectacular views of Himachal's Chamba

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD